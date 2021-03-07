Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $55.59 on Friday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

