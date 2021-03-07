Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

