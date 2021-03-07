Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $505.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

