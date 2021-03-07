Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.