Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of MRVI opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

