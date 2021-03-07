Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 10,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

