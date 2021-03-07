JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,524. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

