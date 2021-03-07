Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $60,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

