JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Holdings Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8,120.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

