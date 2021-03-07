JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €33.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €29.78 ($35.04) on Thursday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

