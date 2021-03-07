JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Solar Capital stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.52 million, a P/E ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Solar Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

