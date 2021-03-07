JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EADSY. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

