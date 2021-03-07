JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

