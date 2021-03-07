K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 28th total of 1,459,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,827. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KNTNF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.