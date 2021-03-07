Kadant (NYSE:KAI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.75.

KAI stock opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kadant by 35,614.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

