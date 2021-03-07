Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Trading Up 5.2%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $212.18 and last traded at $211.69. Approximately 885,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 757,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

