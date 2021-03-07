KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 158.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $4.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001519 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004437 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

