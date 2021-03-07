Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $150.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRTX. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.64.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

