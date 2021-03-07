KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $43.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

KBH stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

