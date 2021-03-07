KBC Group NV Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 837,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 220.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

