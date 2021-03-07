KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after buying an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 847,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

