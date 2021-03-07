KBC Group NV Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.