KBC Group NV Has $5.64 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

