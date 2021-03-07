KBC Group NV Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after buying an additional 813,094 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

