Keith Koci Purchases 15,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.12 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

