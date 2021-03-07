Kelly M. Williams Sells 362,464 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WSC opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.