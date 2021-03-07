Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NICE by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $221.40 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

