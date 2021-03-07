Keybank National Association OH Has $266,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of DELL opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.