Keybank National Association OH Invests $235,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.