Keybank National Association OH Takes $220,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,543,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,652,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.