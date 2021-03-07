Keybank National Association OH Takes $220,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,543,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,652,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
