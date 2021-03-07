KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

