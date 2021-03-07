Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160,758 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 150.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

