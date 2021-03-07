Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,010,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 16,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.02. 3,728,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,119. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.