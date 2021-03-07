Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

