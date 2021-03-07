Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$179.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$132.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$186.36. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$86.53 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 158.76.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

