Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.87 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

