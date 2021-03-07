King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

