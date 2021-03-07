King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

NYSE:FLT opened at $282.31 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

