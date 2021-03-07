King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $261.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.82.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

