King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,301,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday.

USPH stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.