King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,360 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

CSTL stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,581,212. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

