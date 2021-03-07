King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 240 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,450. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $183.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

