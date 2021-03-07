Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.11

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 470853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,433,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

