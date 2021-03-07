Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 2,852,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on KHTRF shares. Knight Equity dropped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. KCG decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

