Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

KBX stock opened at €103.18 ($121.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €109.59 and a 200-day moving average of €106.44. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

