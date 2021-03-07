Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.