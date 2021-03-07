Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.30

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.39. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 15,728 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

