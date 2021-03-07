Korea Investment CORP Buys 36,200 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2,413.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,628,217 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of Z opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

