Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 895,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after buying an additional 211,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $79.96 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.