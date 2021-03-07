Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $94.00 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

